Over 10,000 applications for hiking permits at Taiwan’s Taroko National Park

Many hoping to get outdoors when Level 3 alert potentially relaxes after July 12

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 18:46
The Zhuilu Old Trail (Taroko National Park Headquarters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taroko National Park Headquarters said on Tuesday (July 6) that over 10,000 people have applied for accommodation in mountain huts and permits for hiking after July 12, when the park is set to reopen.

Taiwan’s national parks have been almost entirely closed since the Level 3 pandemic alert was instituted on May 19. The public has been looking forward to July 12, when the alert is provisionally set to end, as evidenced by the number of outdoor enthusiasts who have applied to Taroko National Park, according to a CNA report.

As Taroko National Park’s reservation system accepts applications two months in advance, the number of people applying for cabins and hiking permits between July 13 and September 5 has reached 10,200, comprising about 2,700 groups, park official Nei Shih-chao (聶士詔) said on Tuesday.

Reservations for popular mountain huts, including Chenggong, Nanhu Cirque and Yunleng cabins, are booked about 90 percent, with some availability remaining for weekdays, Nei said. However, the popular Zhuilu Old Trail is only about 50-percent booked, he added.

Nei emphasized that all applications are being processed and whether the national park will reopen on July 13 depends on decisions made by the Central Epidemic Command Center.
