Taipei hospital confirms two asymptomatic COVID cases among staff

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tests at the Zhongxiao branch of the Taipei City Hospital confirmed two members of staff as asymptomatic COVID-19 cases, even though one of them had already received a first vaccine dose, reports said Tuesday (July 6).

A total of 90 people have been listed as contacts and are being subjected to virus tests, CNA reported.

The infections came to light as the hospital tests staff at high-risk departments on a regular basis each week. On Monday (July 5), two staff members at the emergency department tested positive for COVID, though neither of them showed any symptoms.

The hospital, located in the capital’s Nangang District, immediately put its two employees in quarantine for treatment, disinfected the department, and tracked down the pair’s 90 contacts, reports said. One of the staff members who tested positive had already been inoculated with a COVID shot once, according to officials, adding they would closely monitor changes in the other patient’s condition.