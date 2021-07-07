Alexa
Rescuers resume search for 24 missing in Japan landslides

By REUTERS
2021/07/07 03:30
Rescuers search through a mudslide area caused by heavy rains at Izusan district in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021.

Rescuers search through a mudslide area caused by heavy rains at Izusan district in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP photo)

Rescuers in Japan waded through mud, rock and splintered wood in search of 24 people still missing on Tuesday after heavy rain triggered massive landslides in the seaside city of Atami three days ago, killing four people.

Police, fire fighters and military personnel resumed rescue operation, suspended for the night on Monday, at around 6:00 a.m. (2100 GMT Monday).

The landslides occured around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and time is running out for any survivors trapped beneath the rubble.

"We have not yet received any new information on survivors ... People in the field are working hard in their search and rescue operation," Atami city spokesperson Hiroki Onuma told Reuters.

The operation heavily depends on rescuers working with their hands, the use of heavy machinery deemed too dangerous for any survivors who may be alive under mud.

Atami, with a population of 36,000, is 90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo and famous for a hot springs resort.

The landslides are a reminder of the natural disasters - including earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunami - that afflict Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics starting July 23.
Atami landslide
landslide
Japan
rescue
Atami

