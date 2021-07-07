Honda, Nissan saw China sales tumble in June

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and t... British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Nissan Motor Co. plant, in Sunderland, England, Thursday, July 1, 2021. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle and batteries in northeast England, a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. ( Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Japanese automakers Honda Motor and Nissan Motor saw their sales in China tumble in June as overall sales in the world's biggest car market decline.

Honda sold 118,168 cars in China in June, down 17% from a year earlier. Nissan said in a statement that it sold 114,605 vehicles in China last month, down 16.3%.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) said on Monday that it expects vehicle sales in China to hit 1.93 million units in June, down 16.3% from a year earlier.

Separately, General Motors Co., which only reports quarterly China sales, said it sold over 750,000 between April and June, up 5.2% from the same period last year.