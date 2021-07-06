Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World stocks to rise only 2% by mid-2022, Citi says

By REUTERS
2021/07/06 21:30
Citibank office in New York. 

Citibank office in New York.  (AP photo)

Citi expects the MSCI All Country World Index to rise only 2% by mid-2022 as the current strength in corporate earnings fades and central banks turn less accommodative.

"Positive earnings revisions should support global equities in 2H21, but next year may prove tougher as EPS momentum fades and monetary tightening looms," the U.S. bank said on Tuesday.

Citi said the so-called recovery trade was "not done yet" and it would buy the dips. In sectors, it favours traditional cyclicals, along with IT and it is underweight defensives.
Citibank
MSCI All Country World Index
stocks
growth

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan think tank sees business climate worsening during pandemic
Taiwan think tank sees business climate worsening during pandemic
2021/06/25 17:44
Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years
Singapore May manufacturing jumps 30% y/y, biggest gain in 10 years
2021/06/25 15:26
Wall St Week Ahead: Fed shift causes rally in value stocks to wobble
Wall St Week Ahead: Fed shift causes rally in value stocks to wobble
2021/06/19 14:17
Wall St Week Ahead Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
Wall St Week Ahead Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets
2021/06/13 15:07
Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises
Asian stocks at month high ahead of U.S. jobs data, gold rises
2021/06/01 11:49

Updated : 2021-07-06 21:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand