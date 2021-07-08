Taiwanese student designers of anti-UV 'shell' awarded gold by Art Directors Club

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two students from the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST, Taiwan Tech) have been awarded the Gold Cube by the Art Directors Club (ADC) of New York for designing a "Photosynthesis Protective Shell," which protects people from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The device can absorb sunlight and convert it into energy, just like plants do in photosynthesis, according to the ADC's The One Club. The angle of the shell can be adjusted in accordance with the amount of radiation, shielding people from the harsh sun.

Sun Hsiao-yu (孫筱瑜) and Chen Chien-hsun (陳建勳), the designers of the sustainable shell, said it is the fluorescent protein inside that absorbs the sunlight and illuminates the device at night. In addition, the modular design, which separates the device into discrete parts like Lego blocks, has little impact on the environment, they said.

The pair looks forward to having shells installed in parks and other outdoor spaces.



Photosynthesis Protective Shell design. (The One Club photo)

Sunlight is the main source of UV radiation, which prematurely ages the skin and can even weaken the immune system, according to the American Cancer Society. Research has also shown that exposure to UV rays accounts for most skin cancers.

Over 2,000 designs were submitted to the ADC, 192 of which could be nominated for the awards, CNA reported. Students from Taiwan Tech's department of architecture have won 15 awards in total this year, including one Gold Cube, five Bronze Cubes, and nine merit awards, making NTUST the most-awarded university in Taiwan, according to university president Ye Jia-yush (顏家鈺).

Founded in 1920, the ADC Awards are the world's first art awards program recognizing global excellence in design and creativity.



Environmentally friendly design protects people from UV rays. (The One Club photo)