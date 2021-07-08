Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Taiwanese student designers of anti-UV 'shell' awarded gold by Art Directors Club

Sustainable device emulates photosynthesis, automatically blocks high levels of ultraviolet radiation

  150
By Wendy Wu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/08 12:09
Designers of Photosynthesis Protective Shell.

Designers of Photosynthesis Protective Shell. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two students from the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST, Taiwan Tech) have been awarded the Gold Cube by the Art Directors Club (ADC) of New York for designing a "Photosynthesis Protective Shell," which protects people from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

The device can absorb sunlight and convert it into energy, just like plants do in photosynthesis, according to the ADC's The One Club. The angle of the shell can be adjusted in accordance with the amount of radiation, shielding people from the harsh sun.

Sun Hsiao-yu (孫筱瑜) and Chen Chien-hsun (陳建勳), the designers of the sustainable shell, said it is the fluorescent protein inside that absorbs the sunlight and illuminates the device at night. In addition, the modular design, which separates the device into discrete parts like Lego blocks, has little impact on the environment, they said.

The pair looks forward to having shells installed in parks and other outdoor spaces.

Taiwanese student designers of anti-UV 'shell' awarded gold by Art Directors Club
Photosynthesis Protective Shell design. (The One Club photo)

Sunlight is the main source of UV radiation, which prematurely ages the skin and can even weaken the immune system, according to the American Cancer Society. Research has also shown that exposure to UV rays accounts for most skin cancers.

Over 2,000 designs were submitted to the ADC, 192 of which could be nominated for the awards, CNA reported. Students from Taiwan Tech's department of architecture have won 15 awards in total this year, including one Gold Cube, five Bronze Cubes, and nine merit awards, making NTUST the most-awarded university in Taiwan, according to university president Ye Jia-yush (顏家鈺).

Founded in 1920, the ADC Awards are the world's first art awards program recognizing global excellence in design and creativity.

Taiwanese student designers of anti-UV 'shell' awarded gold by Art Directors Club
Environmentally friendly design protects people from UV rays. (The One Club photo)
design
ADC
award
NTUST
Art Directors Club

RELATED ARTICLES

What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
What is TSMC? Chip designers vs. chipmakers explained
2021/07/07 22:15
Taiwan lights up London Design Biennale
Taiwan lights up London Design Biennale
2021/06/04 17:24
Taiwan airline launches special masks
Taiwan airline launches special masks
2021/06/03 17:42
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards ceremony postponed
Taiwan Golden Melody Awards ceremony postponed
2021/05/26 13:43
Taiwan university switches to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns
Taiwan university switches to online learning amid COVID-19 concerns
2021/04/27 17:25

Updated : 2021-07-08 13:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
White House says it does not support Taiwan independence
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan reports 39 local COVID cases, 9 deaths
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower Level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
Delta cluster grows from tea-sipping session with taxi driver in south Taiwan
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed
English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed