Taiwan vice president thanks Japan for 2nd vaccine donation

Taiwan Vice President William Lai thanks Japan for second vaccine donation. (Facebook, William Lai photo) Taiwan Vice President William Lai thanks Japan for second vaccine donation. (Facebook, William Lai photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Tuesday (July 6) thanked Japan for its donation of 1.13 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

Lai expressed gratitude for Japan’s second vaccine donation in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon and praised the close Taiwan-Japan friendship. He said, “Freedom and democracy are the common values of Taiwan and Japan,” adding that Taiwan and Japan will always have each other’s back and overcome difficulties together, no matter the challenge.

The vaccines, which are scheduled to arrive Thursday (July 8), "greatly contribute to Taiwan’s epidemic prevention efforts,” the vice president said. He mentioned that the central government will continue cooperating with local governments to expand vaccination to the public as soon as possible. Lai also reminded Taiwanese that as long as they receive a notification or are qualified for a jab, they should go and get it immediately in order to accelerate inoculation.

Lai thanked Japan for demonstrating true friendship and praised frontline bilateral diplomatic staff for their hard work. He also wished Tokyo success in hosting the upcoming 2021 Summer Olympics.