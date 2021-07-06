Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13

Indoor dining may return on July 13 if restaurants can implement epidemic prevention measures

  100
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 16:45
Taiwan's CECC moving towards relaxing Level 3 on July 13

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 6) announced that it is moving towards opening up the Level 3 restrictions if certain conditions are met.

Since May 19, Taiwan has been under Level 3 epidemic control restrictions, which have been extended to July 12. When posed the question as to whether the alert level will be lowered given the steady decrease in cases, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Tuesday said that if by July 13 there are "good preventative measures, response capabilities, and high-intensity controls, it would be possible to move down the road of opening up."

However, he cautioned that it will still depend on the situation on July 12 before the CECC makes a final decision.

Chen pointed out that the recent outbreaks in most counties and cities have stabilized and the number of confirmed cases in Taipei City and New Taipei City is decreasing. He noted that large-scale screening, contact tracing, and quarantines have made several hotpots relatively safe.

The CECC head said that current planning is heading in the direction of relaxing restrictions on some activities that are beneficial to physical and mental health, as well as indoor and outdoor dining. "But in the end, the epidemic is the most important thing, and opening up is not the goal. The main objective is to gradually get life back on track once the epidemic is controlled," stressed Chen.

He pointed out that there were two indicators for entering the Level 3 alert. One was less than three cluster infections per week and the other was less than 10 cases in which the source of infection was unknown in one week.

Chen said that although there have not been any new community cluster infections for several days and there were no cases with an unknown source on Tuesday, these indicators are relatively unstable. Therefore, he said the CECC is now looking for an indicator that can better show the ability to control and respond to an outbreak and determine the appropriate alert level.

When asked whether there may be some "micro-unlocking" of the restrictions, Chen emphasized that there will be very strict requirements. For example, in the future, if restaurants wish to open up to indoor dining, they must install partitions, ensure proper social distance between dining customers, maintain a real-name system, measure customers' temperatures, and continuously disinfect dining areas.

Chen pointed out that all restaurants may not be able to achieve these basic measures and that if they cannot, they must return to a take-out model. He expressed his hope that businesses can prepare for these new rules as soon as possible.
Level 3
Level 3 alert
Level 3 COVID alert
lockdown
lockdowns
Level 3 restrictions
lifting restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
2021/07/05 16:48
Prospective easing of Level 3 restrictions must be applied nationwide: Taiwan premier
Prospective easing of Level 3 restrictions must be applied nationwide: Taiwan premier
2021/07/05 16:04
Renowned Taiwan blogger blames crowds for Yilan cluster infection
Renowned Taiwan blogger blames crowds for Yilan cluster infection
2021/07/05 12:33
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
2021/07/04 20:44
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
2021/07/03 17:32

Updated : 2021-07-06 16:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets