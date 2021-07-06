Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Hsieh and Belgian partner Mertens advance to quarterfinals at Wimbledon

Third-round win at Wimbledon marks duo’s best Grand Slam performance together so far

  103
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 15:59
Hsieh Su-wei (Facebook, Dreamwalker.SwHsieh photo)

Hsieh Su-wei (Facebook, Dreamwalker.SwHsieh photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese tennis star Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Tuesday (July 6) defeated Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula of the U.S. to advance to the quarter-finals in the women’s doubles at Wimbledon.

Hsieh has won the Wimbledon women's doubles championship twice, the first time with China’s Peng Shuai (彭帥) in 2013, and the second with Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic in 2019. As last year’s Wimbledon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hsieh is seeking to defend her title with the new partner.

The third-seeded Hsieh and Mertens broke serve first to take a 2-0 lead in the first set, but the American duo broke back in the 10th to tie the game at 5-5. However, Hsieh and Mertens stabilized and raced to a 7-5 lead in the first set.

The Taiwan-Belgium duo broke the Americans’ serves three times in the second set to win the set 6-3 and advance to the quarter-finals.

Hsieh and Mertens were eliminated in the third round at this year’s French Open. The third-round win at Wimbledon marks their best Grand Slam performance together so far.

They will face Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic of Serbia to vie for the semifinals ticket.

On Monday, Taiwanese sisters Latisha Chan (詹詠然) and Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) defeated Britain’s Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2, to advance to the quarter-finals.

Latisha Chan
Chan Hao-ching
Hsieh Su-wei
Elise Mertens
Belgium
Wimbledon
French Open

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Chan sisters qualify for Tokyo Olympics
Taiwan’s Chan sisters qualify for Tokyo Olympics
2021/06/29 20:45
Belgium's support for Taiwan reflects friendly bilateral relations
Belgium's support for Taiwan reflects friendly bilateral relations
2021/03/27 09:58
Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan
Flemish Parliament throws support behind Taiwan
2021/03/04 18:13
I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal
I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal
2020/09/26 20:00
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
Taiwan's Hsieh claims Rome title with Czech partner
2020/09/21 10:46

Updated : 2021-07-06 18:23 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets