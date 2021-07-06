Taiwan Marines conduct air defense drill

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Naval Command on Monday (July 5) stated that the Marine Corps recently carried out a combat readiness exercise.

The Navy Command revealed in a Facebook post that the Marine Corps Air Defense Group conducted an air defense drill a few days ago, with dual-mounted stinger missile launchers and Chaparral surface-to-air missile systems.

The dual-mounted stinger missile launcher provides protection for air defense forces out in the field, CNA reported. It uses infrared and ultraviolet light to search and identify targets, while its modular design allows soldiers to deploy it quickly.

The Chaparral self-propelled surface-to-air missile system is comprised of four sidewinder missiles fixed atop an M-113 chassis, according to Military Today. It was developed by the United States in 1965. The system was acquired by Taiwan in 1987 and is used by the Army’s mechanized divisions and the Marine Corps, per CNA.

The stinger missile has a maximum speed of Mach 2, a maximum altitude of approximately 10,000 feet (3,098 meters), and a maximum range of five miles (eight kilometers).

This drill follows exercises conducted in recent weeks by the Marine Corps Amphibious Armor Group, the Matsu Defense Command, and the Army’s 234th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.