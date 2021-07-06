Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Marines conduct air defense drill

Marines deploy Stinger missile launchers, Chaparral missile systems

  211
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 15:36
Marines using dual-mounted stinger missile launcher (Facebook, Taiwan Navy photo)

Marines using dual-mounted stinger missile launcher (Facebook, Taiwan Navy photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Naval Command on Monday (July 5) stated that the Marine Corps recently carried out a combat readiness exercise.

The Navy Command revealed in a Facebook post that the Marine Corps Air Defense Group conducted an air defense drill a few days ago, with dual-mounted stinger missile launchers and Chaparral surface-to-air missile systems.

The dual-mounted stinger missile launcher provides protection for air defense forces out in the field, CNA reported. It uses infrared and ultraviolet light to search and identify targets, while its modular design allows soldiers to deploy it quickly.

The Chaparral self-propelled surface-to-air missile system is comprised of four sidewinder missiles fixed atop an M-113 chassis, according to Military Today. It was developed by the United States in 1965. The system was acquired by Taiwan in 1987 and is used by the Army’s mechanized divisions and the Marine Corps, per CNA.

The stinger missile has a maximum speed of Mach 2, a maximum altitude of approximately 10,000 feet (3,098 meters), and a maximum range of five miles (eight kilometers).

This drill follows exercises conducted in recent weeks by the Marine Corps Amphibious Armor Group, the Matsu Defense Command, and the Army’s 234th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.
Taiwan Naval Command
Marine Corps
stinger missiles
Chaparral surface-to-air missile system
air defense drill

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Marines conduct amphibious assault exercise
Taiwan Marines conduct amphibious assault exercise
2021/06/28 17:11
Taiwan could play major operational role in US-China conflict: Analyst
Taiwan could play major operational role in US-China conflict: Analyst
2021/05/17 11:21
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
Taiwan's defense ministry to improve safety in response to tragic July accident
2021/03/15 11:54
China denies US Marine training will strengthen Taiwan's defenses
China denies US Marine training will strengthen Taiwan's defenses
2020/11/10 11:35
Marine Corps holds ceremony for fallen marine
Marine Corps holds ceremony for fallen marine
2020/09/26 12:03

Updated : 2021-07-06 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets