Taiwan’s Foxconn reports earnings up 20% in Q2

Company reported sales of US$48.7 billion in second quarter

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 15:15
Foxconn logo (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn reported that second quarter revenue was up by 20 percent year-on-year as demand for consumer electronics continues due to the pandemic.

The company said on Monday (July 5) that revenue for the April to June period hit NT$1.36 trillion (US$48.7 billion), up 0.74 percent from the first quarter, according to CNA. The company said that over the last year, its consumer electronics division generated the most growth, followed by electronic components, cloud technology, and computer goods.

The world’s largest contract electronics makers said that while June sales were down 11.74 percent compared to May, consolidated sales jumped 11.4 percent from a year earlier to NT$401.62 billion. It added that year-to-date revenue came in at NT$2.7 trillion.

Foxconn is expected to see strong sales in the latter half of the year due to Apple’s expected release of its latest iPhone in September. According to reports, the Taiwanese contract manufacturer will be responsible for assembling all of the 6.7” iPhone 13 Pro Max models, in addition to 60 percent of the iPhone 13 Pro, and 68 percent of the iPhone 13.

The strong sales numbers point to steady demand for iPhones, gaming consoles, and servers as consumers continue purchasing electronics for remote work, distance learning, and entertainment, according to Bloomberg. In addition, companies are also spending on tech to improve data center infrastructure in order to meet increased online consumer traffic.
