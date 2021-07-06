Taiwan reports 27 local COVID cases, 17 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (July 6) reported 27 new local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 13 and the 12th day in a row fewer than 100 cases were reported.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 29 new coronavirus cases, including 27 local cases and two imported infections. He also announced 17 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 706.

Local cases

The latest local cases include 17 males and 10 females between the ages of five and 70, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 10 to July 5.

As for the distribution of these cases, 14 were in Taipei City, 11 in New Taipei City, and one each in Pingtung County and Changhua County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 17 are from known sources and 10 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said of the 17 deaths reported on Tuesday, 14 were men and three were women between the ages of 40 and 90. The dates of symptom onset and testing ranged from May 16 to July 2.

The dates of diagnosis ranged between May 19 and July 5, while the dates of death ranged from June 28 to July 5.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,831 cases announced between May 11 and July 4, 11,180 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 80.8 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15,180 is a Taiwanese boy in his teens who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on July 4. He developed an abnormality with his sense of smell and taste on July 5 and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 6.

Case No. 15,180 is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned to Taiwan from Indonesia on June 30. He began to experience a fever, muscle aches, and runny nose on July 4 and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,503,584 COVID-19 tests, with 1,487,019 coming back negative. Out of the 15,088 confirmed cases, 1,189 were imported, 13,846 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 105 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 706 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 698 deaths from local infections, 354 were in New Taipei City, 269 in Taipei, 24 in Keelung, 20 in Taoyuan, 12 in Changhua County, seven in Hsinchu County, four in Taichung City, two each in Yilan County and Hualien County, and one each in Miaoli, Taitung, and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.