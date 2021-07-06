Alexa
Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 13:56
MOSCOW (AP) — A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

Updated : 2021-07-06 15:18 GMT+08:00

