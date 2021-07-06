Alexa
Taiwan launches first COVID vaccine holiday flight to Guam

Travelers have choice of 3 vaccine brands priced from US$100 to US$200

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 14:12
164 people boarded a vaccine flight to Guam Tuesday July 6 

164 people boarded a vaccine flight to Guam Tuesday July 6  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 164 passengers boarded a flight to Guam Tuesday (July 6) for holidays with a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as the centerpiece.

The formula, known as “Air V&V” for “vacation and vacccination,” includes the first dose of a vaccine of choice, with the possibility of a second shot if the holidaymakers stay in the United States territory long enough.

Interest in the trips surged after the government of Guam abolished the quarantine requirement for visitors able to show a negative PCR test from within 72 hours before the flight.

Taiwanese passengers boarding the flight Tuesday morning said they had decided to travel overseas as they had been too far down a waiting list for vaccines, with elderly people receiving higher priority in Taiwan, CNA reported.

The day after arriving in Guam, the visitors can receive a jab from one of three brands, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

The first of the 164 passengers who left from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Tuesday will return to Taiwan on July 10 before still spending 14 days in quarantine, though some have opted to stay in Guam for more than 20 days and wait to receive a second dose of the vaccine.

The package tour does not include the fee for the vaccines, which range from US$100 (NT$2,800) for the Johnson & Johnson shot to US$200 for the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech jab, in addition to US$200 for PCR testing.
Updated : 2021-07-06 15:17 GMT+08:00

