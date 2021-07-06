Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan, Australia economic and trade ministers find areas for cooperation: AU envoy

Two nations seek to cooperate in energy, biotech, finance, and education

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 15:10
Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan (left) held an online discussion on July 1 with Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo)

Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan (left) held an online discussion on July 1 with Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video meeting between trade and economic ministers in Taiwan and Australia was confirmed to have been held by Australia's representative in Taiwan on Monday (June 5), CNA reported.

Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has reached a consensus on potential cooperation in multiple areas with Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan in an online meeting, Australia’s envoy in Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield tweeted on Monday.

"We welcome productive discussions between Trade and Economic Ministers," Bloomfield tweeted in both Mandarin and English.

She also pointed out that Taiwan is an important trade and investment partner for Australia. The two sides are looking forward to cooperation in multiple areas, including liquefied natural gas, biotechnology, finance, and education, she said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economics also confirmed that the virtual discussions were held on July 1, saying the meeting bolstered the economic and trade relations between Taiwan and Australia, facilitating closer cooperation between both sides in the future.

During the meeting, Wang was invited to participate in an online forum on hydrogen energy on July 29. She accepted the invitation, saying it could boost cooperation on the development of alternative energy between government, industry, universities, and institutes while having a positive influence on policy after Taiwan’s energy transition.

Taiwan-Australia
energy
biotechnology
education
Wang Mei-Hua
Dan Tehan
Jenny Bloomfield
Australia Office Taipei
finance

RELATED ARTICLES

Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
2021/07/04 21:39
First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
First reactor in Taiwan’s 2nd nuclear plant to shut down on July 1
2021/06/30 20:59
Taiwan postpones school year start to September 1
Taiwan postpones school year start to September 1
2021/06/24 15:17
Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan
Taiwan hopes to establish secure supply chains with US, EU, Japan
2021/06/22 16:15
Taiwan's pandemic subsidy for households with children open to applications from Tuesday
Taiwan's pandemic subsidy for households with children open to applications from Tuesday
2021/06/14 21:14

Updated : 2021-07-06 15:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets