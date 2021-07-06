Taiwan, Australia economic and trade ministers find areas for cooperation: AU envoy

Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan (left) held an online discussion on July 1 with Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo) Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan (left) held an online discussion on July 1 with Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video meeting between trade and economic ministers in Taiwan and Australia was confirmed to have been held by Australia's representative in Taiwan on Monday (June 5), CNA reported.

Taiwan Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) has reached a consensus on potential cooperation in multiple areas with Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan in an online meeting, Australia’s envoy in Taiwan Jenny Bloomfield tweeted on Monday.

"We welcome productive discussions between Trade and Economic Ministers," Bloomfield tweeted in both Mandarin and English.

She also pointed out that Taiwan is an important trade and investment partner for Australia. The two sides are looking forward to cooperation in multiple areas, including liquefied natural gas, biotechnology, finance, and education, she said.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economics also confirmed that the virtual discussions were held on July 1, saying the meeting bolstered the economic and trade relations between Taiwan and Australia, facilitating closer cooperation between both sides in the future.

During the meeting, Wang was invited to participate in an online forum on hydrogen energy on July 29. She accepted the invitation, saying it could boost cooperation on the development of alternative energy between government, industry, universities, and institutes while having a positive influence on policy after Taiwan’s energy transition.