Taiwan's new vaccine registration platform allows people to choose brand

Taiwan's vaccine registration platform will go live when shots are opened to 9th, 10th categories

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 13:11
Vials of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines. (Reuters image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's new vaccine registration system has entered the testing phase and members of the public can already enter the brand of the COVID-19 vaccine they prefer to receive.

On Tuesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that a new online vaccine registration system developed by Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) has entered the testing phase. Starting on Tuesday (July 6), the system is being opened on a trial basis to residents of the outer islands of Kinmen, Matsu, and Penghu.

The system will be open to registration by residents of these islands from 10 a.m. on Tuesday to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. It will again be open from 10 a.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. on Friday.

When the system opens nationwide, it will first take registrations from people in the 9th category, which includes adults between the ages of 18 and 64 with high-risk conditions, rare diseases, and serious injuries, and the 10th category, which consists of adults between the ages of 50 and 64.

However, all members of the public can already log into the system and enter their preferences for their future vaccination. To register, visit the 1922.gov.tw website, and at the bottom of the blue box that appears, click "use this method to verify" (用此方式驗證).

Next, one must enter their Taiwan ID number or ARC number, National Health Insurance card number, and enter the CAPTCHA code provided. Users must enter their contact phone number and can then select the city and district where they wish to be vaccinated and can choose whether they prefer AstraZeneca or Moderna.

A message will then state that they have expressed their intent to be inoculated in a given area with a particular brand. However, as for the date when vaccination will take place, this will be announced later by the CECC.

Once the system goes live nationwide, and when vaccinations are open to their category, members of the public will be able to register for vaccines online and will receive a reminder via text message indicating when and where they can be vaccinated.

Tang said that the system will go live across the country when vaccinations are opened up to the 9th and 10th categories.
