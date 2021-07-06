Alexa
Cubs manager Ross ejected from game against Phillies

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 10:10
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager David Ross was ejected from Chicago's game against Philadelphia on Monday.

He was tossed by plate umpire Nic Lentz after Bryce Harper walked leading off the sixth inning against reliever Rex Brothers. Ross came out of the dugout and argued vehemently. First-base umpire Joe West got between him and Lentz before Ross left the field.

The ejection was Ross' third this season and fourth in two years managing the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-06 12:13 GMT+08:00

