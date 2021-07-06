Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Beijing insists Taiwan purchase BioNTech vaccines through Shanghai Fosun

China reiterates Shanghai Fosun willing to provide doses to 'Taiwan compatriots'

  574
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/06 11:15
Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian
Taiwan Affairs Office Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian

Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (CNA photo)

Taiwan Affairs Office Spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮), said Monday (July 5) that going through Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group is the only way for Taiwan to acquire BioNTech vaccine doses.

Zhu pointed out that Shanghai Fosun had signed a deal with Germany’s BioNTech in March 2020 to participate in the development of the vaccine and has exclusive commercial rights to sell it in "Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan," Liberty Times reported.

Zhu said Shanghai Fosun has made it clear it is willing to provide the vaccine to “Taiwan compatriots.” Any Taiwanese county, city, private institution, or enterprise can purchase BioNTech doses from Shanghai Fosun in accordance with standard business regulations, she said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵) said that China has been actively sabotaging Taiwan’s vaccine procurement efforts from the very beginning and that it uses terms like “Taiwan area” in order to delegitimize the country's sovereignty and portray it as being part of China. He added that Zhu’s comments show that China is politically manipulative and disregards the health of Taiwanese.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on July 2 reached an initial agreement with a Shanghai Fosun subsidiary, with Gou and TSMC each buying 5 million BioNTech doses, according to Reuters. They will be transported directly to Taiwan from the German manufacturer.
Taiwan
BioNTech
Terry Gou
TSMC
TAO
Zhu Fenglian
Shanghai Fosun

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
Taiwanese man chains son to elliptical
2021/07/05 20:17
Taiwanese films to compete at Cannes Film Festival
Taiwanese films to compete at Cannes Film Festival
2021/07/05 18:29
Taiwan blasts Beijing's 'one country, two systems' as facade to annex nation
Taiwan blasts Beijing's 'one country, two systems' as facade to annex nation
2021/07/05 17:49
Taiwan desk design offers solution to human-feline coworking
Taiwan desk design offers solution to human-feline coworking
2021/07/05 15:51
Taiwan nationals in Japan not affected by Atami landslide
Taiwan nationals in Japan not affected by Atami landslide
2021/07/05 15:43

Updated : 2021-07-06 12:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
7 fined for taking off masks at New Taipei waterfall
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partially lifting Level 3 restrictions from July 12
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza