Tigers CF Cameron scratched after pregame crash into wall

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 08:18
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID FROM DEREK HOLLAND TO DAZ CAMERON - Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, left to right, Daz Cameron and Willi Castro talk during ...

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers center fielder Daz Cameron was scratched from the starting lineup with a sprained right big toe after crashing into the wall before the series opener at Texas on Monday night.

With the Tigers playing at Globe Life Field for the first time, Cameron was tracking flyballs during pregame batting practice when he ran into the wall. He walked off gingerly with a trainer after going down.

Detroit made five changes to its batting order after the removal of Cameron, who was supposed to bat sixth against the Rangers. Rookie Akil Baddoo was added to the lineup in center field and hit in the leadoff spot. Left fielder Robbie Grossman, who was initially listed first, dropped to the No. 6 spot.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-06 09:11 GMT+08:00

