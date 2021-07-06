Alexa
Indians-Rays postponed on Tuesday; doubleheader on Wednesday

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 05:47
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The game between the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed because of the path of Tropical Storm Elsa and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The Rays and Major League Baseball announced the adjusted schedule about two hours before the start of the three-game series Monday night at Tropicana Field.

The traditional single-admission doubleheader will start at 12:10 p.m., with Game 2 beginning approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings in length.

It will be the fourth doubleheader in Tropicana Field history. The dome stadium opened in 1998.

The Rays and Detroit Tigers split a doubleheader on Sept. 30, 2004, which was rescheduled from Hurricane Frances four weeks prior. On June 10, 2017, the Rays hosted the Oakland Athletics in MLB’s first scheduled doubleheader since 2011. On Aug. 8, 2020, the Rays and New York Yankees split a doubleheader after schedule changes impacted several clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2021-07-06 07:39 GMT+08:00

