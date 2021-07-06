Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 02:30
3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood

DALLAS (AP) — Three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood, police said.

Dallas police said they don't yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated.

KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings. A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot. They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.

Police say the victims names will not be released until their families have been notified.

Early Sunday morning, eight people were injured in a shooting in nearby Fort Worth. Police in Fort Worth say someone began shooting toward groups of people near a car wash and multiple people returned fire.

Updated : 2021-07-06 04:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza