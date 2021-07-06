Alexa
James Anderson claims 1,000th wicket of first-class career

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 02:21
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England fast bowler James Anderson claimed the 1,000th first-class wicket of his career in the County Championship on Monday.

In trademark fashion, the 38-year-old Anderson dismissed Heino Kuhn with an outswinger that the Kent batsman could do nothing more than edge behind to Lancashire wicketkeeper Dane Vilas.

As well as being his 1,000th first-class wicket, it also brought up his five-wicket haul in the innings, and Anderson was bowling at the end named after himself at Old Trafford.

The bowler made his first-class debut in 2002 and his test bow a year later against Zimbabwe at Lord's. He is the most prolific wicket-taker in England test history with 617.

He is fourth on the list of all-time wicket-takers in test cricket, and just the 14th player and fifth seamer to reach 1,000 first-class wickets this century.

The last fast bowler to reach the landmark was Andy Caddick in 2005.

