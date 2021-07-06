Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Springboks suspend training after another virus infection

By Associated Press
2021/07/06 01:12
Springboks suspend training after another virus infection

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was isolating after suspending training again on Monday following another positive test for the coronavirus in the squad.

Lock Lood de Jager tested positive, forcing the squad back into isolation as a precaution, SA Rugby said in a statement. They will be tested again.

The Springboks are preparing for a second test against Georgia this Friday at Ellis Park.

Its the second occasion the squad has been infected since it moved camp to Johannesburg.

Prop Vincent Koch and winger Sbu Nkosi tested positive and were put in isolation on June 27. Backs Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi joined them as close contacts but have been cleared to play this week.

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies also tested positive but a review considered it a false positive. Jantjies appeared as a replacement for the Springboks last Friday when they beat Georgia in the first test 40-9 in Pretoria.

The Springboks are building up for the three-test series against the British and Irish Lions from July 24.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-07-06 03:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza