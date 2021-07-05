Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 53 32 .624 _
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571
Toronto 43 39 .524
New York 42 41 .506 10
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 34 .590 _
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Texas 33 51 .393 18½

___

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-06 00:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza