American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|53
|32
|.624
|_
|Tampa Bay
|48
|36
|.571
|4½
|Toronto
|43
|39
|.524
|8½
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10
|Baltimore
|27
|57
|.321
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|34
|.590
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|Detroit
|38
|46
|.452
|11½
|Kansas City
|35
|48
|.422
|14
|Minnesota
|34
|48
|.415
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|Los Angeles
|42
|41
|.506
|9
|Texas
|33
|51
|.393
|18½
___
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 4, Texas 1
Boston 1, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.