Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 53 32 .624 _ _ 9-1 W-1 27-17 26-15
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 _ 5-5 W-1 23-16 25-20
Toronto 43 39 .524 4 6-4 L-1 19-20 24-19
New York 42 41 .506 10 3-7 W-1 23-22 19-19
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½ 21 4-6 L-3 12-26 15-31
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 49 34 .590 _ _ 6-4 L-2 31-14 18-20
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6 2-8 L-6 21-19 21-20
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½ 10 6-4 W-2 21-22 17-24
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14 12½ 2-8 L-1 20-20 15-28
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½ 13 3-7 W-1 17-23 17-25
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 52 33 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 26-17
Oakland 49 37 .570 _ 4-6 L-1 27-22 22-15
Seattle 45 40 .529 7 6-4 W-1 26-17 19-23
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9 6-4 W-4 24-19 18-22
Texas 33 51 .393 18½ 15 6-4 L-1 20-21 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 43 37 .538 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-11 19-26
Atlanta 41 42 .494 6-4 W-1 24-22 17-20
Washington 40 42 .488 4 8 4-6 L-4 24-22 16-20
Philadelphia 39 42 .481 5-5 L-1 24-16 15-26
Miami 35 47 .427 9 13 4-6 L-1 18-18 17-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _ _ 9-1 L-1 26-18 25-16
Cincinnati 43 40 .518 7 6-4 W-4 23-20 20-20
Chicago 42 42 .500 7 1-9 L-9 26-13 16-29
St. Louis 41 44 .482 10 5-5 L-2 23-18 18-26
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20 18½ 3-7 W-1 17-24 13-29
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 53 30 .639 _ _ 6-4 W-3 26-11 27-19
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 ½ _ 9-1 W-9 28-13 25-18
San Diego 50 36 .581 _ 6-4 W-1 30-15 20-21
Colorado 37 48 .435 17 12½ 6-4 W-2 31-17 6-31
Arizona 23 63 .267 31½ 27 2-8 L-3 13-27 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-06 00:05 GMT+08:00

