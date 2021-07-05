Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Chicago 10 9 .526
New York 9 9 .500 3
Washington 7 10 .412
Atlanta 6 11 .353
Indiana 2 16 .111 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 14 4 .778
Seattle 14 4 .778
Minnesota 9 7 .563 4
Dallas 9 9 .500 5
Phoenix 7 9 .438 6
Los Angeles 6 11 .353

___

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 118, Atlanta 95

Seattle 84, Los Angeles 74

Monday's Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2021-07-06 00:05 GMT+08:00

