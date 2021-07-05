Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NWSL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 22:05
NWSL Glance

All Times EDT

W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 5 2 1 16 14 4
Orlando 4 2 3 15 12 10
Portland 5 3 0 15 14 6
Houston 4 3 1 13 10 8
Gotham FC 3 1 3 12 7 3
Washington 3 2 3 12 8 8
Chicago 3 4 2 11 6 13
Louisville 3 4 1 10 6 12
Reign FC 2 5 1 7 5 10
Kansas City 0 6 3 3 5 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, July 2

Chicago 1, Washington 0

Houston 2, Reign FC 0

Kansas City 1, Gotham FC 1, tie

Saturday, July 3

Portland 2, Louisville 0

Sunday, July 4

North Carolina 2, Orlando 0

Friday, July 9

Louisville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 10

North Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Gotham FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Houston at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-06 00:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan not ready to lower level 3, but industry adjustments possible
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, fewest since May 13
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
Five Asian countries to face tremendous losses if insistent on coal plants: report
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza