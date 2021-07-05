Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Glance

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 22:02
Baseball Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 53 32 .624 _
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571
Toronto 43 39 .524
New York 42 41 .506 10
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 34 .590 _
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9
Texas 33 51 .393 18½

___

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 43 37 .538 _
Atlanta 41 42 .494
Washington 40 42 .488 4
Philadelphia 39 42 .481
Miami 35 47 .427 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _
Cincinnati 43 40 .518 7
Chicago 42 42 .500
St. Louis 41 44 .482 10
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 30 .639 _
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 ½
San Diego 50 36 .581
Colorado 37 48 .435 17
Arizona 23 63 .267 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Sunday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday's Games

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 1-4), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-07-06 00:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kid-friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID