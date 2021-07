Monday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, walkover.

Women's Doubles

Third Round

Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, walkover.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.