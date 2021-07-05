Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dutch royals arrive in Germany for 3-day state visit

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 17:25
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arriv...
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arriv...

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arriv...

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima arrive at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin, Germany, Monday, July 5, 2021. The Royals arriv...

BERLIN (AP) — King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Germany on Monday for a three-day visit that was delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple were greeted with a 21-gun salute after landing in wet weather at Berlin's airport at the beginning of Willem-Alexander’s first state visit to Germany since he became king in 2013.

Later Monday, they will be received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at his Bellevue palace. They are also expected to visit Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

A meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel also is on the agenda during this week's visit.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima were last in Germany in 2019, when they visited the state of Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin. The king has some German roots — his father, Prince Claus, was German-born.

Updated : 2021-07-05 18:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID