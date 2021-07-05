Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwanese films to compete at Cannes Film Festival

Taiwan Pavilion will promote 65 Taiwanese productions online

  105
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 18:29
Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories. (Taiwan Creative...

Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories. (Taiwan Creative...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories.

For the VeeR Future Award competition, two Taiwanese virtual reality works have been nominated, which are "Samsara EP.1" produced by Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健) and "The Abandoned Deity" by Kao Yi-Chun (高逸軍). They will compete for Best VR Story and Best VR Interactive Experience against 16 other works.

A Taiwanese and European coproduction titled "Moneyboys" features Kai Ko (柯震東) and JC Lin (林哲熹) as its leading actors. The LGBT drama has been shortlisted in the "Un Certain Regard" section and will premiere at the film festival in July.

Meanwhile, the documentary “XiXi” by Wu Fan (吳璠) will compete for the €10,000 (US$11,870) prize in in the Docs-In-Progress Award category.

As for the Cannes XR program, the festival has teamed up with the NewImages Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival to host the virtual exhibition "XR3," which will showcase the best of VR at the Museum of Other Realities. Additionally, the Tribecca-nominated film "Missing Pictures Episode 2: Tsai Ming-liang" by Serendipity Films will be screened as well as two Taiwanese works.

A total of 65 Taiwanese productions will be screened in the virtual Taiwan Pavilion, curated by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). The Cannes Film Festival is slated to run from July 6-15.

Cannes Film Festival
Taiwan
film
cinema
movies
VR

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/05 09:45
Protesters shot, martial law reigns in Taiwan's ally Eswatini
Protesters shot, martial law reigns in Taiwan's ally Eswatini
2021/07/04 15:53
Q&A with Eswatini activist as Taiwan-allied African kingdom descends into martial law
Q&A with Eswatini activist as Taiwan-allied African kingdom descends into martial law
2021/07/04 15:24
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese military turboprop enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/07/04 13:24
Taiwan on its path toward denuclearization
Taiwan on its path toward denuclearization
2021/07/04 12:14

Updated : 2021-07-05 19:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID