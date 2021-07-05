Taiwanese films to compete at Cannes Film Festival

Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories. (Taiwan Creative... Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list for the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories. (Taiwan Creative Content Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Taiwanese productions have made it to the nomination list of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival in various categories.

For the VeeR Future Award competition, two Taiwanese virtual reality works have been nominated, which are "Samsara EP.1" produced by Huang Hsin-chien (黃心健) and "The Abandoned Deity" by Kao Yi-Chun (高逸軍). They will compete for Best VR Story and Best VR Interactive Experience against 16 other works.

A Taiwanese and European coproduction titled "Moneyboys" features Kai Ko (柯震東) and JC Lin (林哲熹) as its leading actors. The LGBT drama has been shortlisted in the "Un Certain Regard" section and will premiere at the film festival in July.

Meanwhile, the documentary “XiXi” by Wu Fan (吳璠) will compete for the €10,000 (US$11,870) prize in in the Docs-In-Progress Award category.

As for the Cannes XR program, the festival has teamed up with the NewImages Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival to host the virtual exhibition "XR3," which will showcase the best of VR at the Museum of Other Realities. Additionally, the Tribecca-nominated film "Missing Pictures Episode 2: Tsai Ming-liang" by Serendipity Films will be screened as well as two Taiwanese works.

A total of 65 Taiwanese productions will be screened in the virtual Taiwan Pavilion, curated by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). The Cannes Film Festival is slated to run from July 6-15.