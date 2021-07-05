Taiwan reports lowest case count seen since before Level 3 alert

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 5) reported 28 local COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 13 and the 11th day in a row fewer than 100 cases were reported.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 31 new coronavirus cases, including 28 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 689.

Monday's total case count was even lower than the 37 reported on Sunday (July 4). The milestone marks not only the lowest number of cases reported since Level 3 restrictions were imposed nationwide on May 19 but also since they were announced in New Taipei City and Taipei on May 15, and one less than the 29 reported on May 14.

The last day that saw fewer local cases nationwide was May 13, when the country announced 13. On Monday morning, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that because there are still sporadic cluster infections in some counties and cities, the conditions are not yet right to lower the Level 3 alert currently in place.

During the CECC press conference that afternoon, Chen said that although the center has not yet decided to lower the Level 3 alert, there can still be adjustments made to control measures in specific industries. He suggested that the "Level 3 alert will be divided into zones, especially hot spots where epidemic prevention efforts will be expanded."