Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.

620,000 doses of AstraZeneca to arrive in Taiwan from Thailand on Wednesday

  290
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 18:52
Lawmaker calls for universal vaccinations in Taiwan with 620,000 AZ doses due Wed.

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In anticipation of a large shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses set to arrive in Taiwan on Wednesday (July 7), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) on Monday (July 5) called on the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) to open up vaccinations to the general population.

At 1:49 p.m. on Monday, Wang on his Facebook page announced that over half a million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine purchased from Thailand would be delivered to Taiwan on Wednesday. He pointed out that on June 28, AstraZeneca had announced that production problems had impacted its supply to Southeast Asia, including Taiwan, and would resume shipments in early July.

He asserted that this again proved that it was not that Taiwan had failed to purchase vaccines, but rather a global supply problem. There had been disruptions in shipments of vaccines from the European Union to Southeast Asia, wrote Wang.

Wang stated that through diplomatic channels, Taiwan had obtained nearly 5 million doses from the U.S. and Japan. He said that these combined with 1 million doses donated by Japan, already bring the number of vaccine doses obtained by Taiwan to 6.85 million, with many more on the way in the near future.

The legislator asserted the number of doses is no longer a problem. Wang wrote that once necessary doses for epidemic prevention have been obtained, the CECC should put an end to the distribution of vaccines based on occupation and age.

Wang urged the CECC to let clinics open up for mass inoculations. He wrote that the CECC should go ahead and open up registration for vaccinations to all the people of Taiwan to increase the immunization coverage percentage for the country as soon as possible.

Although initial reports had stated that 580,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab were to be shipped from Thailand to Taiwan this week, Liberty Times on Monday afternoon reported that the actual amount is 620,000 doses. These doses are to be carried on China Airlines Flight CI-834, which will take off from Bangkok, Thailand, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and arrive in Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 3:40 p.m.
Covid vaccines
coronavirus vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines
vaccination
vaccinations
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines
Wang Ting-yu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan boasts record daily number of 184,000 vaccinations
Taiwan boasts record daily number of 184,000 vaccinations
2021/07/03 19:34
No major side effects of Moderna jabs on day 3 rollout: Taiwan CECC
No major side effects of Moderna jabs on day 3 rollout: Taiwan CECC
2021/07/03 16:56
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
2021/07/02 13:49
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50
Taiwan’s China Airlines completes 1st round of COVID vaccination of pilots
Taiwan’s China Airlines completes 1st round of COVID vaccination of pilots
2021/06/29 14:53

Updated : 2021-07-05 19:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID