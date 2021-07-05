AIA Vietnam and Tiki announce Vietnam’s first comprehensive exclusive insurance and digital platform partnership

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 5 July 2021 - AIA Vietnam and Tiki are delighted to announce an agreement to form Vietnam's first comprehensive exclusive partnership between a life insurer and a digital platform, aimed at helping Vietnamese families live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.









AIA Vietnam and Tiki will jointly explore collaboration opportunities to meet the diverse and increasing financial needs of Vietnamese people.

Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, which remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent, AIA Vietnam will become Tiki's exclusive insurance partner, enabling Tiki's millions of customers to gain access to highly relevant life and health insurance solutions via Tiki's leading e-commerce platform. AIA Vietnam and Tiki will also jointly explore collaboration opportunities to meet the diverse and increasing financial needs of Vietnamese people.

The AIA Vietnam-Tiki partnership represents a new form of collaboration between insurers and e-commerce players, offering unique lifestyle propositions, through an innovative, customer-centric distribution model.

By leveraging AIA's omnichannel distribution and leading technology capabilities, alongside Tiki's leading all-in-one e-commerce platform, this partnership offers significant potential for AIA Vietnam and Tiki to build long term relationships with even more customers across Vietnam.

Mr. Wayne Besant, Chief Executive Officer of AIAVietnam, said, "This unique and first to market partnership starts a new era of personal life insurance in Vietnam. Together, united by a shared vision to deliver seamless health and protection to Vietnamese families, we will focus on three distinct areas: Lifestyle benefits and innovative distribution; distinctive digital health & wellness offerings and other financial & e-commerce propositions. We believe with Tiki's existing assets and market leadership, we can bring an accessible and enhanced customer service proposition to make a positive difference in the lives of the people of Việt Nam. We are very excited to extend AIA's Vietnam's market leadership and work together with our partner, Tiki.

At AIA, we are committed to our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better lives. For the first time, we will offer bite-size protection and lifestyle-related products on the Tiki platform. Through this digitally-driven partnership, we will offer products tailored to customers' life stages – building on the proven track record we have created thanks to our strong Agency force and bancassurance partnerships."

Tran Ngoc Thai Son, Founder and CEO of Tiki, said, "Insurance is a great way to take care of oneself and one's family and help society at the same time. Partnering with a global leader like AIA allows us to embrace that vision by creating personalized life and health insurance solutions for everyone, every need and every circumstance in a seamless, digital-first experience on our platform. This strategic partnership combines fuses AIA's world-class expertise in insurance and Tiki's deep, hyper-local understanding of Vietnamese consumers to create what we hope to be the simplest, hassle-free online insurance shopping experience."





About AIA Vietnam

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group"), including AIA Vietnam, comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group.

Founded in 2000 with the aim of protecting the prosperity and financial security for Vietnamese people, after 20 years of operation, AIA Vietnam has affirmed its position as one of the leading life insurance companies in the market. To date, AIA Vietnam has a wide system of more than 180 offices in more than 50 provinces and cities across the country.

AIA is currently serving and ensuring financial safety for more than 1.4 million customers in Vietnam and has cumulatively paid insurance benefits for hundreds of thousands of cases with a total amount of more than 7,000 billion VND.





Website: https://www.aia.com.vn/





About Tiki

Tiki Corporation is a leading all-in-one commerce platform in Vietnam, including the no. 1 trusted e-commerce marketplace, TikiNOW Smart Logistics - an integrated supply chain platform, and Tiki Trading - a retail subsidiary.





Tiki stands for "Tim Kiem" (Searching) and "Tiet Kiem" (Saving), which is also the vision and mission for the business: becoming a destination where Customers can search for anything they want, save their time and budget.





Starting as an online bookstore in 2010, Tiki has become a top trusted multi-selection e-commerce platform for millions of Vietnamese customers.





Website: https://tiki.vn/





