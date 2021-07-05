Prospective easing of Level 3 restrictions must be applied nationwide: Taiwan premier

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Monday (July 5) that he has asked all government agencies to plan for adjustments to the current Level 3 restrictions and hopes the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) will work out new pandemic control principles to share this week, wrote CNA.

The premier held a meeting on Monday morning to discuss whether the government should moderately ease the restrictions of the Level 3 pandemic alert after July 12, when the alert is provisionally set to end.

Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) cited the premier as saying that current conditions are suboptimal for lifting restrictions, as scattered cluster infections remain. However, the premier said the severity of the pandemic in most counties and cities has been on the decline, and measures should reflect this, according to Lo.

Su pointed out that Taiwan is easily traversed in one day, so any adjustments should be applied uniformly nationwide, according to the spokesman, who conveyed that only as epidemic hot spots emerge will there be targeted, stepped-up controls.

Therefore, the premier said he hopes the CECC will put forth control principles for government agencies to draw out epidemic prevention-related guidance for businesses under their jurisdiction.

The premier has asked Cabinet Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) to hold meetings with various government agencies to hammer out the details. If the epidemic situation remains stable, the CECC should announce the new principles at their briefings this week so that people from all walks of life have time to prepare.