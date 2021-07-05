Alexa
Taiwan desk design offers solution to human-feline coworking

Design inspired by cat trees now in patenting process

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 15:51
UFmeow desk (CNA photos)
UFmeow desk (CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pair of students from Taiwan have come up with an ingenious design for pet cats that feel compelled to stay close to their owners who study or work at home.

The “UFmeow” desk, touted as able to accommodate both humans and their feline companions, was invented by Wu Tsung-che (吳宗哲) and Chang Yu-ting (張瑀庭) from Shu-Te University in Kaohsiung. The design has been recognized by the government-sponsored Golden Pin Design Award 2021, wrote CNA.

Some of the desk’s feline-friendly features include a glass bowl where a curled-up cat can perfectly fit, a bucket-shaped space, and a multi-level structure allowing for free movement of the furry animal.

The concept was inspired by a cat tower, which caters to the instincts of kitties to climb and play, while also offering them comfort with elevated perches. The furniture meets both the needs of cats and their owners and is a solution to limited living space, according to Wu.

The designers have filed a patent for the desk, which they believe has great commercial potential. It is expected to enter mass production through crowdfunding or partnerships with interested companies.
Updated : 2021-07-05 16:23 GMT+08:00

