Taiwan nationals in Japan not affected by Atami landslide

Taiwan foreign ministry investigating nearly 100 missing persons reports

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 15:43
Aftermath of Atami landslide

Aftermath of Atami landslide (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated on Saturday (July 3) that there have been no reports of Taiwanese affected by the massive landslide in Atami, Japan, as of yet, adding that it is currently investigating the cases of multiple people still missing.

Heavy rains in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture caused a colossal landslide in Atami City on July 2, with 100 people still unaccounted for.

MOFA on Saturday afternoon said in a press release that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told Kuo Chung-hsi (郭仲熙), deputy director of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, to send condolences to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association office in Taipei. He also told Taiwan’s representative office in Yokohama to extend condolences to the Atami City Government.

According to investigations conducted by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan and its Yokohama office, there is no news of Taiwanese victims, MOFA said. However, the Yokohama office is conducting an inquiry on whether there are any Taiwanese among those still missing. If any Taiwanese are reported to have been affected by the disaster, the Yokohama office will immediately take action to assist.

MOFA said that it will keep a close eye on the situation in Atami and will keep close contact with Japan. It added that it will provide emergency assistance whenever necessary to ensure Taiwanese nationals in the archipelago country are safe.
