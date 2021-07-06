President Tsai welcomes Haitian Ambassador Penn to Taiwan

Ambassador Penn (left), President Tsai (right). (Office of the President photo) Ambassador Penn (left), President Tsai (right). (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Newly minted Haitian ambassador to Taiwan Roudy Stanley Penn on Tuesday (July 6) presented his credentials to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who commended his years of experience in public policy.

Welcoming Penn on behalf of the Taiwanese government and people, Tsai pointed out that April marked the 65th year of diplomatic ties between the countries.

She noted that the cooperation between Taipei and Port-au-Prince has spanned the sectors of medicine, public health, education, and agriculture, adding that cooperation on infrastructure projects had also "yielded many results."

The president asked Penn to convey her gratitude to her Haitian counterpart, President Jovenal Moïse, for making the case at the 75th UN General Assembly last year for Taiwan's international participation.

Tsai stated that while the 37-year-old diplomat is young, he has deep experience in both the public and private spheres. "His posting to Taiwan shows how highly Haiti values our friendship," she added.

The ambassador has been an active voice in his country's political scene for over a decade. He has served as a political consultant for Haiti's Ministry of Justice and Public Security, spokesman for the Haitian Election Commission, and general manager of public relations company POLITICO Tech.

The Caribbean country is one of Taiwan's 15 remaining diplomatic allies. Remarking on the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations on April 25, Moïse described the relationship as "never shaken."