Taiwan reports 28 local COVID cases, lowest since May 13

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (July 5) reported 28 new local COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest number of cases reported in one day since May 13 and the 11th day in a row less than 100 cases have been reported.

At a press briefing on Monday, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 31 new coronavirus cases, including 28 local cases and three imported infections. He also announced one death, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 689.

Local cases

The latest local cases include nine males and 19 females between the ages of five and 90, with the dates of symptom onset and testing ranging from June 19 to July 4.

Of these cases, 15 were in New Taipei City; five in Taipei City; three in Taoyuan City; two in Miaoli County; and one each in Pingtung County, Keelung City, and Hsinchu County.

Epidemiological investigations determined that of these cases, 16 are from known sources, one is from an unknown source, and 11 are still under investigation. Related investigations are ongoing.

COVID deaths

Chen said the sole death reported on Monday, case No. 12,752, is a woman in her 70s with a history of chronic disease and who had come in contact with other confirmed cases. She developed fever and shortness of breath on June 11 and sought medical attention.

The woman was immediately tested for the virus and was placed in a hospital isolation ward. She was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 12 and died on July 3.

Quarantine numbers

Chen pointed out that among the 13,792 cases announced between May 11 and July 3, 11,008 have been released from quarantine. This means the ratio of those released from isolation has reached 79.8 percent of confirmed cases.

Imported cases

According to Chen, case No. 15,152 is a Taiwanese girl under the age of five who returned to Taiwan from the U.S. on June 21. As her quarantine was set to expire on July 4, she was tested for the coronavirus and diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 5, with a Ct value of 33.

Case No. 15,155 is a Taiwanese man in his 20s who returned to Taiwan from the U.K. on July 1. A test administered upon entry was negative, but he developed nasal congestion, an itchy throat, and a mild fever on July 2.

He reported his symptoms on July 4, and the health department arranged for him to undergo a coronavirus test that day. On July 5, he was confirmed to have COVID-19, with a Ct value of 22.

Case No. 15,164 is a Taiwanese man who returned to Taiwan from Saudi Arabia on July 2. He was tested for the virus upon arrival at the airport and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 5.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 1,472,827 COVID-19 tests, with 1,455,971 coming back negative. Out of the 15,061 confirmed cases, 1,187 were imported, 13,821 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," two were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was an unresolved case.

A total of 103 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 689 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 681 deaths from local infections, 349 were in New Taipei City; 261 in Taipei; 22 in Keelung; 20 in Taoyuan; 11 in Changhua County; six in Hsinchu County; four in Taichung City; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Miaoli, Taitung, and Yunlin counties and Kaohsiung City. The eight other deaths were imported cases.