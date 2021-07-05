Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Traditional market vendors in Taipei, New Taipei begin vaccinating Monday

20,000 vaccine doses allocated to each city for market stallholders

By Chang Ya-chun, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 14:48
Traditional market vendors in Taipei, New Taipei begin vaccinating Monday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All vendors in the listed traditional markets in both Taipei and New Taipei will receive vaccines from Monday (July 5), with 20,000 vaccine doses set aside for each city, UDN reported.

In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in wholesale and retail markets in the two cities, the central government has allocated the vaccines to halt the spread of infections.

About 18,880 traditional market stallholders in Taipei City are being asked to vaccinate in either Taipei City Hospital (聯合醫院) or Country Hospital (宏恩醫院). The vaccinations will run from Monday to Friday.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Sunday that the vendors in Wanhua District will be vaccinated first, followed by other markets with confirmed cases, and then the rest. The order of vaccination will be based on the lists of vendors held by the markets.

Ko said that if the doses are insufficient, the city government will discuss with the authorities or use vaccines dispensed by the city government.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) pointed out that vendors from 168 markets in the city have been registering their people, with around 15,000 stallholders registered as of Sunday. Vaccination in New Taipei City also starts from Monday.

New Taipei City had 11 confirmed cases on Sunday, once again setting a new low after the nationwide Level 3 alert. Five out of the 11 cases were related to infections in Taipei City, while a stallholder from Chongqing Market in Banqiao District was infected from an unknown source.

Taipei CIty
New Taipei City
vaccination
traditional markets

RELATED ARTICLES

No major side effects of Moderna jabs on day 3 rollout: Taiwan CECC
No major side effects of Moderna jabs on day 3 rollout: Taiwan CECC
2021/07/03 16:56
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
2021/07/03 16:13
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
Taiwan to vaccinate 4,300 bus drivers and staff against COVID
2021/07/02 13:49
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
Mayor of Japanese town wishes Taiwan well with COVID inoculation efforts
2021/06/30 17:50
New Taipei City confirms 5 COVID cases at retail center
New Taipei City confirms 5 COVID cases at retail center
2021/06/30 15:05

Updated : 2021-07-05 14:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12