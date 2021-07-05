Traditional market vendors in Taipei, New Taipei begin vaccinating Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — All vendors in the listed traditional markets in both Taipei and New Taipei will receive vaccines from Monday (July 5), with 20,000 vaccine doses set aside for each city, UDN reported.

In response to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks in wholesale and retail markets in the two cities, the central government has allocated the vaccines to halt the spread of infections.

About 18,880 traditional market stallholders in Taipei City are being asked to vaccinate in either Taipei City Hospital (聯合醫院) or Country Hospital (宏恩醫院). The vaccinations will run from Monday to Friday.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) announced on Sunday that the vendors in Wanhua District will be vaccinated first, followed by other markets with confirmed cases, and then the rest. The order of vaccination will be based on the lists of vendors held by the markets.

Ko said that if the doses are insufficient, the city government will discuss with the authorities or use vaccines dispensed by the city government.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) pointed out that vendors from 168 markets in the city have been registering their people, with around 15,000 stallholders registered as of Sunday. Vaccination in New Taipei City also starts from Monday.

New Taipei City had 11 confirmed cases on Sunday, once again setting a new low after the nationwide Level 3 alert. Five out of the 11 cases were related to infections in Taipei City, while a stallholder from Chongqing Market in Banqiao District was infected from an unknown source.