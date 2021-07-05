Alexa
Russell, Shelton score late, Sporting KC beats Galaxy 2-0

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 12:50
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Russell scored in the 81st minute and Khiry Shelton added a stoppage-time goal to help Sporting Kansas City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Sunday night.

Russell had a hard left-footed shot saved, but it returned directly at him and he poked a high-arcing header into the left corner of the goal.

Shelton scored on a breakaway for Sporting in the fifth minute of stoppage time after the Galaxy had pushed its numbers forward in search of a tying goal.

Sporting (8-3-2) tied the Seattle Sounders for points in the Western Conference, with Seattle having played one less game.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was a late scratch for the Galaxy (7-4-0).

