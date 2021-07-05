Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed

Dancing cactus teaches Taiwanese toddlers about pitfalls of cocaine addiction in Polish

  129
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 17:33
(Screenshot of product page)

(Screenshot of product page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dancing cactus marketed in Taiwan as "toddler-friendly" is definitely not age-appropriate due to the vulgar language and references to illegal narcotics in the Polish rap song it jams to.

Over the weekend, a Polish citizen living in Taipei informed Taiwan News that a dancing cactus sold as a toddler's toy in Carrefour and on multiple online shopping platforms spews out explicit rap lyrics in Polish. The song that the cactus glibly gyrates to is "Where is the White Eel?" which was released by the Polish rapper Cypis in 2015.

A Polish mother living in Taichung discovered the cactus at a Carrefour, and she alleged that the lyrics repeatedly mention cocaine and attempted suicide. However, JK Gorka, a Taipei resident from Poland, said the word "suicide" is never mentioned in the song, nor are any references to it.

Nevertheless, Gorka agrees that the song is "ultra-heavy," as Cypis raps about being down and out because "he has sold everything from his house, he has debts with all his friends, and the dealer won't give him any more hits." He said that the term "white eel" refers to a line of either cocaine or speed.

Such is the foul-mouthed nature of the song that the "F word" is mentioned 13 times. Drugs feature even more prominently, with the word "coke" mentioned six times, heroin three times, and acid once, while indirect references to illicit drugs are injected throughout.

The following Polish to English translation of "Where is the white eel?" was posted to Lyrics Translate by wikiwoelk:

The only thing in my head
Is five grams of coke, fly away alone
To the land of oblivion
I have thoughts in my head
When will all this end
Maybe when I’m no longer alone
Because a white eel will enter

The only thing in my head
Is five grams of coke, fly away alone
To the land of oblivion
I have thoughts in my head
When will all this end
Maybe when I’m no longer alone
Because a white eel will enter

F***, I’m having a bad acid trip
I can’t reach the stars
I’m lying there like a log
I can’t believe it
What’s going on
Clucking like a starving chicken
Howling to the moon like a werewolf
My head’s empty like a street
I’m in front of your house
Melting like a chocolate bar
That’s lying on the counter
Coming down is like not sniffing
Bro, my face is getting f***ed up
My mind’s a mess
I’m not surprised by this state
I’m out of stock, I’m getting high in my mind
Maybe I’ll make it, maybe I won’t
I’ll just f***ing sell everything in my house
Well, I’m f***ed anyway
However, I already sold everything
F***, I’m struggling with the debts
Got a nose like Tabaluga
Second day without snorting
Where is the snake? White chemistry (biała chemia)
This comedown is f***ing awful
It’s like a locust bit my d***

The only thing in my head
Is five grams of coke, fly away alone
To the land of oblivion
I have thoughts in my head
When will all this end
Maybe when I’m no longer alone
Because a white eel will enter

Chemparty, I wanna go skiing
To the dealer, not the Alps
Oh f***, I think I’ll die
If I don't snort something soon
I want to touch the stars so badly
But none of that since I’m on a comedown
Total f***ing mega comedown
And I’m dreaming of a “big entrance”
You got the money? I owe you one too?
Well, then f*** it, I’m not running today
I want to kick like a panther
There's no deals at the dealer
Not anymore, that’s for sure
I think death is breaking me down
I can’t swallow anything, I’ve got chills
F***, how much longer
Will this state last?
I dreamt of a van with coke
And a gram of heroin, just for flavor
I want to drive a Cadillac
In my thoughts, I run over my friends
But in reality, I owe something to everyone
Loan is not an option
Because I cut like scissors

The only thing in my head
Is five grams of coke, fly away alone
To the land of oblivion
I have thoughts in my head
When will all this end
Maybe when I’m no longer alone
Because a white eel will enter

A mess like on Discovery
I want to shoot myself out from a gun
I want heroin and other goodies
Nose so empty you can hear murmurs
Do you have Gargamel’s number?
Maybe he’s got heroin in his boiler?
I know I’m talking bulls***
But I’ve got nothing on the table
And my pockets are f***ing empty
Winning the lottery would be useful
Or at least a four out of six
And I’d be flying like a swallow
Like Maya the Bee
And Kayah would be singing to my ear
This has to be a joke, I don’t believe it
I’m lying there like a dead animal
My f***ing fever's getting worse
All ragged like a fakir’s ass
Like a dirty slut
I’m f***ing burning up
Hey Johnny I’d like to sprinkle
And bounce around in the meadow like a rabbit
But all this time coming down
I wither like a torn out weed

The only thing in my head
Is five grams of coke, fly away alone
To the land of oblivion
I have thoughts in my head
When will all this end
Maybe when I’m no longer alone
Because a white eel will enter

The following video includes English subtitles:
Polish
rap
rapper
toy
dancing cactus
drug abuse
illegal drugs
illegal drug trade
narcotics
cocaine
toddler

RELATED ARTICLES

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
2021/07/04 11:20
Poland donates 1,500 sets of PPE to Taipei City
Poland donates 1,500 sets of PPE to Taipei City
2021/05/31 09:50
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event
Polish envoy to Taiwan lauds strong bilateral ties at national day event
2021/05/07 16:22
Inaugural 'Polish Apple Night' held in Taipei
Inaugural 'Polish Apple Night' held in Taipei
2021/04/29 21:08
'Toy Story' concert to premiere worldwide in Taiwan
'Toy Story' concert to premiere worldwide in Taiwan
2021/04/24 12:10

Updated : 2021-07-05 17:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim or wade in water in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Taiwan’s CECC considers partial lifting of Level 3 alert restrictions from July 12
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID