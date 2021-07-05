English translation of raunchy Polish rap played by Taiwanese dancing cactus revealed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A dancing cactus marketed in Taiwan as "toddler-friendly" is definitely not age-appropriate due to the vulgar language and references to illegal narcotics in the Polish rap song it jams to.

Over the weekend, a Polish citizen living in Taipei informed Taiwan News that a dancing cactus sold as a toddler's toy in Carrefour and on multiple online shopping platforms spews out explicit rap lyrics in Polish. The song that the cactus glibly gyrates to is "Where is the White Eel?" which was released by the Polish rapper Cypis in 2015.

A Polish mother living in Taichung discovered the cactus at a Carrefour, and she alleged that the lyrics repeatedly mention cocaine and attempted suicide. However, JK Gorka, a Taipei resident from Poland, said the word "suicide" is never mentioned in the song, nor are any references to it.

Nevertheless, Gorka agrees that the song is "ultra-heavy," as Cypis raps about being down and out because "he has sold everything from his house, he has debts with all his friends, and the dealer won't give him any more hits." He said that the term "white eel" refers to a line of either cocaine or speed.

Such is the foul-mouthed nature of the song that the "F word" is mentioned 13 times. Drugs feature even more prominently, with the word "coke" mentioned six times, heroin three times, and acid once, while indirect references to illicit drugs are injected throughout.

The following Polish to English translation of "Where is the white eel?" was posted to Lyrics Translate by wikiwoelk:

The only thing in my head

Is five grams of coke, fly away alone

To the land of oblivion

I have thoughts in my head

When will all this end

Maybe when I’m no longer alone

I can’t reach the stars

I’m lying there like a log

I can’t believe it

What’s going on

Clucking like a starving chicken

Howling to the moon like a werewolf

My head’s empty like a street

I’m in front of your house

Melting like a chocolate bar

That’s lying on the counter

Coming down is like not sniffing

Bro, my face is getting f***ed up

My mind’s a mess

I’m not surprised by this state

I’m out of stock, I’m getting high in my mind

Maybe I’ll make it, maybe I won’t

I’ll just f***ing sell everything in my house

Well, I’m f***ed anyway

However, I already sold everything

F***, I’m struggling with the debts

Got a nose like Tabaluga

Second day without snorting

Where is the snake? White chemistry (biała chemia)

This comedown is f***ing awful

To the dealer, not the Alps

Oh f***, I think I’ll die

If I don't snort something soon

I want to touch the stars so badly

But none of that since I’m on a comedown

Total f***ing mega comedown

And I’m dreaming of a “big entrance”

You got the money? I owe you one too?

Well, then f*** it, I’m not running today

I want to kick like a panther

There's no deals at the dealer

Not anymore, that’s for sure

I think death is breaking me down

I can’t swallow anything, I’ve got chills

F***, how much longer

Will this state last?

I dreamt of a van with coke

And a gram of heroin, just for flavor

I want to drive a Cadillac

In my thoughts, I run over my friends

But in reality, I owe something to everyone

Loan is not an option

I want to shoot myself out from a gun

I want heroin and other goodies

Nose so empty you can hear murmurs

Do you have Gargamel’s number?

Maybe he’s got heroin in his boiler?

I know I’m talking bulls***

But I’ve got nothing on the table

And my pockets are f***ing empty

Winning the lottery would be useful

Or at least a four out of six

And I’d be flying like a swallow

Like Maya the Bee

And Kayah would be singing to my ear

This has to be a joke, I don’t believe it

I’m lying there like a dead animal

My f***ing fever's getting worse

All ragged like a fakir’s ass

Like a dirty slut

I’m f***ing burning up

Hey Johnny I’d like to sprinkle

And bounce around in the meadow like a rabbit

But all this time coming down

The following video includes English subtitles: