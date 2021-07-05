Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 11:30
Blast at Thai factory shakes Bangkok airport, area evacuated

BANGKOK (AP) — A massive explosion at a factory on the outskirts of Bangkok early Monday shook an airport terminal serving Thailand's capital and prompted the evacuation of residents from the area.

The fire broke out early in the morning at a foam and plastic pallet manufacturing factory in a southeastern area of Bangkok near Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Photos showed nearby homes with their windows blown out and wreckage in the streets.

Firefighters were still working to contain the blaze hours later, and authorities ordered an evacuation of the area amid fears that thousands of liters (gallons) of leaking chemicals may cause more explosions.

There was no immediate word on what might have caused the fire in the Bang Phli area nor on whether anyone was injured or killed.

Local media reported that the initial explosion shook the terminal building at Suvarnabhumi, setting off alarms at Bangkok's main international airport.

Airport officials said no flights had been cancelled but offered no other immediate details.

Updated : 2021-07-05 13:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Toy advertised as 'kids friendly' in Taiwan sings Polish rap about cocaine
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Seven people fined for taking off masks to swim in New Taipei
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
Taiwan ponders how and when to end Level 3
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
220 COVID infections found in Taipei wholesale markets
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Letter to the Editor: When Disneyland Taiwan closed its doors
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Pizza Hut Taiwan unleashes cilantro century egg pig's blood cake pizza
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Details of Irishman's death on Taipei street emerge
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan's migrant workers scapegoated for spread of COVID
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan’s CECC confirms 37 local COVID-19 cases, lowest since Level 3 alert
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths
Taiwan reports 76 local COVID cases, 10 deaths