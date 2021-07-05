Alexa
Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start at 12 games

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/05 11:45
COMMERCE CITY. Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night.

The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston.

Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the area in the 41st minute. The goal was confirmed by VAR Review.

The Rapids (5-3-2) tied it in the 58th minute when Michael Barrios settled Sam Vines’ cross, made a cutback into the middle of the area and finished a left-footed shot with a deflection.

WHITECAPS 2, FC DALLAS 2, TIE

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Vancouver's Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas the draw.

Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic inadvertently knocked it past goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

Ricardo Pepi scored for FC Dallas (2-4-5). Lucas Cavallini and Andy Rose scored for Vancouver (2-6-3) .

Updated : 2021-07-05 13:16 GMT+08:00

