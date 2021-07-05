Alexa
Aces set franchise points record, rout Dream 118-95

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/07/05 11:26
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 23 points and the Las Vegas Aces set a franchise record for points with a 118-95 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds, Dearica Hamby scored 18 points, and Liz Cambage had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces (14-4). They remained tied with Seattle for the WNBA lead after the Storm beat Los Angeles later Sunday.

Courtney Williams led the Dream (6-11) with 19 points.

STORM 84, SPARKS 74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in Seattle's victory over Los Angeles,

Bird passed Katie Smith (6,452) with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall.

Ezi Magbegor added 20 points for the Storm (14-4). Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks (6-11).

The Samuelson sisters — Karlie of the Sparks and Katie Lou of the Storm — played against each other for the first time.

Updated : 2021-07-05 13:16 GMT+08:00

