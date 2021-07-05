Alexa
Renowned Taiwan blogger blames crowds for Yilan cluster infection

People flocked to tourist hotspots across northern, eastern Taiwan over weekend despite level 3 alert

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/07/05 12:33
Famous blogger Lai Yong-hsin blames crowds at tourist hot spots for recent cluster infection. (Facebook, Lai Yong-hsin photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Famous Taiwanese writer and blogger Lai Yong-hsin (賴永鑫), better known as Uncle Stanley, on Sunday (July 4) vented his anger towards a cluster infection that broke out in Yilan over the weekend due to people venturing to tourist hotspots despite the Level 3 alert.

New Taipei's Jinshan District and Taiwan's Yilan County saw crowds of people coming to enjoy themselves in light of decreasing daily COVID cases. Additionally, multiple individuals were fined by the police for taking their face masks off while sitting near the beach in Taipei's Bali District.

Lai shared reports on Facebook about two confirmed cases reported Sunday in Yilan due to a cluster infection in a fish market. The blogger commented that those who go out in public needlessly may cause Taiwan to be under Level 3 restrictions for a longer time. "If that happens, will they feel guilty?" he asked.

"I won't die of boredom by staying at home, but I may die of anger caused by these people," Lai said. Many netizens blamed these rule breakers' behavior as selfish and pointed out that these people think they are too lucky to be infected.
