Bird reaches No. 6 on WNBA career scoring, Storm beat Sparks

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 11:24
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 21 points and Sue Bird moved into sixth place on the WNBA career scoring list in the Seattle Storm's 84-74 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

Bird passed Katie Smith (6,452) with the first points of the game, a 3-pointer, and finished with 13 for the game and 6,464 overall.

Ezi Magbegor added 20 points and Epiphanny Prince had 18 to help the Storm (14-4) keep pace with the Las Vegas Aces for the top spot in the WNBA standings.

Brittney Sykes and Erica Wheeler had 19 points each for the Sparks (6-11), and Nia Coffey added 11.

The Samuelson sisters — Karlie of the Sparks and Katie Lou of the Storm — played against each other for the first time. Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike were the first sisters to face up in a WNBA game.

Seattle played without All-Star Jewell Loyd who suffered a left ankle injury Friday night against Atlanta. Loyd is Seattle’s second leading scorer, averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists, and was playing more than 31 minutes a game.

