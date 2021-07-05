Whitecaps’ own goal lifts FC Dallas to 2-2 tie

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) celebrates after a first half goal against FC Dallas in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, T... Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) celebrates after a first half goal against FC Dallas in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) celebrate a goal against FC Dallas in the first half ... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) and Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) celebrate a goal against FC Dallas in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) takes a shot on goal against FC Dallas in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Fri... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) takes a shot on goal against FC Dallas in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Cristian Gutierrez (3) and midfielder Russell Teibert (31) celebrate the goal by Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini (9) ag... Vancouver Whitecaps defender Cristian Gutierrez (3) and midfielder Russell Teibert (31) celebrate the goal by Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini (9) against FC Dallas in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown (23) and forward Cristian Dajome (11) celebrate the goal by forward Lucas Cavallini (9) against the FC Dalla... Vancouver Whitecaps defender Javain Brown (23) and forward Cristian Dajome (11) celebrate the goal by forward Lucas Cavallini (9) against the FC Dallas in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

FC Dallas defender John Nelson (26) pursued Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, i... FC Dallas defender John Nelson (26) pursued Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) is covered by FC Dallas defender John Nelson (26) and forward Jader Obrian (7) in the first half in an... Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) is covered by FC Dallas defender John Nelson (26) and forward Jader Obrian (7) in the first half in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) heads the ball toward the goal after a corner kick in the first half against FC Dallas in an MLS match, ... Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose (15) heads the ball toward the goal after a corner kick in the first half against FC Dallas in an MLS match, Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night.

Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

After the tying goal, Crepeau made a pair of saves to help the Whitecaps (2-6-3) prevent a late winner by FC Dallas (2-4-5).

Jesús Ferreira whipped in a well-placed cross and Ricardo Pepi headed it home from close range to open the scoring for Dallas in the 22nd minute. It was Pepi’s fifth goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, Dallas defender Bressan misplayed Cristian Dájome’s cross and Lucas Cavallini twisted goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a pair of cutbacks to tie it at 1 for the Whitecaps.

Andy Rose finished Déiber Caicedo’s cross to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

