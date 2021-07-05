Taiwan’s Foxconn takes up lion’s share of iPhone 13 assembly

An Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. An Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will be a major player in the final stage of the production of the iPhone 13 line, expected to be released in September, reports said.

As Apple gears up for the launch of the latest 5G handset, supply chain sources revealed that Foxconn will be responsible for assembling all of its most expensive model, the 6.7" iPhone 13 Pro Max, wrote UDN.

The company has also been commissioned to assemble 60 percent of the smaller premium iPhone, the 6.1" iPhone 13 Pro, and 68 percent of the 6.1" iPhone 13.

Another Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, Pegatron, will account for the production of all 5.4" iPhone 13 products and 32 percent of the 6.1" iPhone 13 Pro, while Shenzhen-headquartered Luxshare Precision will for the first time join the ranks of iPhone assembly companies by manufacturing 40 percent of the 6.1" iPhone 13 Pro devices.

Foxconn is luring former workers to return to the iPhone handset production line at its Zhengzhou plant with record-high cash bonuses, as it revs up for the peak season, according to South China Morning Post.