Vancouver 2, FC Dallas 2

By Associated Press
2021/07/05 10:52
Vancouver 2 0 2
FC Dallas 1 1 2

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Pepi, 5 (Ferreira), 22nd minute; 2, Vancouver, Cavallini, 3, 30th; 3, Vancouver, Rose, 2 (Caicedo), 45th+3.

Second Half_4, FC Dallas, Veselinovic, , 90th+4.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Evan Newton, Thomas Hasal; FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Phelipe Megiolaro.

Yellow Cards_Obrian, FC Dallas, 18th; Cavallini, Vancouver, 45th+3; Acosta, FC Dallas, 67th; Alexandre, Vancouver, 72nd; Godoy, Vancouver, 90th+1; Nerwinski, Vancouver, 90th+5.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Diego Blas, Jennifer Garner, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Elton Garcia.

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Jake Nerwinski, 90th+4), Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez; Caio Alexandre (Patrick Metcalfe, 83rd), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo (Ranko Veselinovic, 90th+3), Andy Rose, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini (Brian White, 83rd), Cristian Dajome (Ryan Raposo, 71st).

FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer; Bressan, Justin Che, John Nelson (Paxton Pomykal, 63rd), Nkosi Tafari; Bryan Acosta, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Dante Sealy, 63rd), Facundo Quignon (Franco Jara, 75th); Jesus Ferreira (Andres Ricaurte, 81st), Ricardo Pepi.

Updated : 2021-07-05 11:41 GMT+08:00

